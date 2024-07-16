More Charges Filed Against Driver, 25, In Port Imperial Crash: Prosecutor

Luis Tubac-Socoy faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and assault by automobile, among others following the Friday, July 5 crash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

At 9:50 p.m., a crash occurred at Avenue at Port Imperial and Port Imperial Boulevard between a Ford F350 and a Honda CRV, Suarez said. After striking the Honda, Tubac-Socoy fled the scene, striking three pedestrians, Suarez said. Tubac-Socoy then fled the second crash scene, exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot, Suarez said.

Two of the pedestrians, a 78-year-old North Bergen woman and a 70-year-old woman from Florida, as well as one passenger of the Honda, an 80-year-old North Bergen woman, were seriously injured, Suarez said. The third pedestrian and four other occupants of the Honda suffered minor injuries, Suarez said.

