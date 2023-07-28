Caught! Fugitive Wanted In Multiple States Nabbed In Guttenberg: Police

On Wednesday evening, police conducted a traffic stop where they found the driver, who identified himself as Abimael Soto-Alicea, a native of Puerto Rico, in possession of a defaced prescription pill bottle, a clear baggie suspected to contain cocaine and a fraudulent Virginia temporary tag, officers said.

While police were processing his arrest, they discovered he had an active criminal warrant out of New York State, officers said. They were discovered Abimael Soto-Alicea was a fictitious name and his Puerto Rican identification was false.

Police identified him as Elias Marte and discovered he had two additional criminal warrants out of Florida and South Dakota. Marte was charged with exhibiting a false government document, possession of a false government document, hindering his own apprehension, failure to make lawful disposition and three counts of being fugitive of justice, police said.

Following his arrest, Marte was sent to Hudson County Correctional Center.

In 2020, Marte was arrested in Florida and charged with trafficking cocaine after he accidentally shot a woman.

