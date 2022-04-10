Weehawken Restaurant Closes Abruptly

A Hudson County restaurant has shuttered.

Porter at Port Imperial in Weehawken closed last month, according to an announcement posted to Instagram.

"We’d like to thank all the guests who have visited over the past two years to share food, drinks, & memories with us at Porter," the post reads. "Your support has meant the world to us, and we will miss you all. A special thanks to our friends, family, and staff who kept us going through some challenging times."

Porter was founded in December 2020 by chefs Christopher Lim and Tara Glick, who both previously worked at Marc Forgione's American Cut in Atlantic City.

