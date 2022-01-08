Rapper Ice-T, Former Playboy Bunny Bring Cannabis Dispensary To North Jersey

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Ice T and Charis Burrett
Ice T and Charis Burrett Photo Credit: The Medicine Woman Instagram

Ice-T is partnering with a former Playboy bunny to open a cannabis dispensary in New Jersey.

The rapper and Charis Burrett are opening The Medicine Woman's second-ever brick-and-mortar store in Jersey City.

Burrett, the former Playmate, launched The Medicine Woman with her husband Luke as a non-profit delivery service in California in 2019. The Medicine Woman offers pre-rolled joints and blunts, concentrates, vape pens and more.

Burrett and the legendary rapper posed for a photo outside of 39 Kearny Ave. According to abc7, the 5,000-square-foot store will open sometime in the fall.

