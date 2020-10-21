Pizzeria With Oval-Shaped Pies Opening 3 New Jersey Locations

A Washington DC-based pizzeria known for its uniquely-shaped pies is coming to New Jersey.

&pizza has plans for Jersey City, Edison and Union, Jersey Digs reports.

Customers can customize their oval-shaped pizzas by choosing the dough, cheese, sauce and toppings.

The Jersey City location, expected to open in the spring, will be located in Suite 202 of 30 Montgomery St., near Exchange Place.

The Union location will be near the Kean University campus at the Vermella Union complex. It was not clear where the Edison location would be.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.