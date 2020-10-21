Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Business

Pizzeria With Oval-Shaped Pies Opening 3 New Jersey Locations

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
&pizza is opening three New Jersey locations.
&pizza is opening three New Jersey locations. Photo Credit: Instagram user DenRosen

A Washington DC-based pizzeria known for its uniquely-shaped pies is coming to New Jersey.

&pizza has plans for Jersey City, Edison and Union, Jersey Digs reports.

Customers can customize their oval-shaped pizzas by choosing the dough, cheese, sauce and toppings.

The Jersey City location, expected to open in the spring, will be located in Suite 202 of 30 Montgomery St., near Exchange Place.

The Union location will be near the Kean University campus at the Vermella Union complex. It was not clear where the Edison location would be.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.