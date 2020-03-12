Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Jersey Gets Another Drive-Thru Chipotle

Cecilia Levine
Chipotle is now open in North Bergen.
Chipotle is now open in North Bergen. Photo Credit: Chipotle

Another Chipotle has opened in North Jersey.

The new eatery and drive-thru -- a Chipotlane -- opened on 74th Street in North Bergen.

The fast-casual Mexican eatery is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Chipotle planned to add drive-thru lanes to approximately 160 of its new restaurants built in 2020, CNBC reports.

The only other New Jersey Chipotle restaurants with drive-thru lanes are located in or coming to Cherry Hill, Chester, Edison, Paramus, Somers Point and Washington Township.

Chipotle,  2199 74th St., North Bergen

