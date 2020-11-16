Lidl Supermarket Opening Hudson County Store This Week

A new Lidl supermarket will open this week in Bayonne.

The German grover will open Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 20 Goldsborough Dr., in the Harbor View Marketplace.

The market will be located inside of the newly-built Harbor View Marketplace along Route 440 -- just steps from the 34th Street Light Rail station.

“The City of Bayonne is happy to welcome Lidl to our community,” Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said.

“Lidl’s decision to set up shop in here is yet another sign that Bayonne is a great location for business. We are happy to provide a new American location for this important European retail company.”

The rapidly expanding grocer has more than 11,200 stores in 32 countries.

New Jersey has Lidl stores in Bergenfield, Garwood, Hazlet, Vineland and most recently, Weehawken.

