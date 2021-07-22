Jersey City Pizzeria Named 'Best In America' To Double In Size With Summer Expansion

A Jersey City pizzeria named among the best in America is getting even bigger.

Razza Pizza will be expanding to the space next door to its current Grove Street location, doubling its capacity, NJ Advance Media reports.

Once complete, Razza will be able to seat 85 customers in the new facility totaling 2,900 square feet.

The new digs are expected to be finished in October, owner Dan Richter told the outlet.

"The New York Times" in 2017 said Razza could be the best pizza in New York City -- even though it's Jersey based.

The shop has also been named among the best pizzeria's in the U.S. by the Daily Meal for the past several years.

Razza, 275 Grove St, Jersey City

