Jersey City Breakfast Spot Crowned Among Best In U.S.

Cecilia Levine
Breakfast sandwich from Semicolon Cafe in Jersey City.
Breakfast sandwich from Semicolon Cafe in Jersey City. Photo Credit: Instagram/theway106

A Jersey City breakfast joined was crowned among the best in the U.S. by Yelp.

The user-review website compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in every state.

In New Jersey, that's Semicolon Cafe, located at 77 Hudson St.

The riverfront restaurant only opened last year, but has become one of the most popular spots for breakfast in the area.

The restaurant currently offers outdoor seating, takeout, delivery and contactless payments.

The sandwich orders come in cute, little cardboard boxes.

Some popular menu items include the egg and lox sandwich, the bulgogi sandwich (Scrambled eggs with grilled corn, green leaf lettuce, stem tomatoes, marinated beef, toasted brioche bread, bulgogi sauce) and the raisin danish.

When compiling the list, Yelp considered businesses in the food category with most reviews mentioning the words "breakfast sandwich," and then ranked them using several factors.

