Hudson County Restaurateur Opens Authentic Italian Deli In Jersey City

A new Italian deli and restaurant boasting homemade mozzarella has opened in Jersey City.

Complete with all of the authentic Italian specialties, Rig A Tony's is located in the former site of Cookies ‘N Crepes on Newark Avenue.

The eatery is owned by Tony Stoebling, who has put together a menu of specialty pies, sandwiches, pasta dishes and more.

Stoebling is the former owner of 20-year establishment Buon Appetito on Bayonne, and previously Buon Appetito on Grove Street, HobokenGirl reports.

Event catering is also offered, as is delivery service through UberEats, Seamless and GrubHub.

Rig A Tony's, 195 Newark Ave., Jersey City, 201-434-3300.

