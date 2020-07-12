Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Grisly History Of Sussex Man Captured In Hunterdon Homicide: Stabbed Robbery Victim In Head
Business

Hudson County Restaurateur Opens Authentic Italian Deli In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tony Stoebling is bringing Rig A Tony's to Downtown Jersey City.
Tony Stoebling is bringing Rig A Tony's to Downtown Jersey City. Photo Credit: Rig A Tony's Facebook

A new Italian deli and restaurant boasting homemade mozzarella has opened in Jersey City.

Complete with all of the authentic Italian specialties, Rig A Tony's is located in the former site of Cookies ‘N Crepes on Newark Avenue.

The eatery is owned by Tony Stoebling, who has put together a menu of specialty pies, sandwiches, pasta dishes and more.

Stoebling is the former owner of 20-year establishment Buon Appetito on Bayonne, and previously Buon Appetito on Grove Street, HobokenGirl reports.

Event catering is also offered, as is delivery service through UberEats, Seamless and GrubHub.

Rig A Tony's, 195 Newark Ave., Jersey City, 201-434-3300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.