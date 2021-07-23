Hoboken Mom Makes Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In NJ, Yelp Says

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day isn't until December, but that didn't stop Yelp from releasing its list of "Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in Every State."

"We just couldn’t wait until then," the user-generated review site says.

"We think anytime is a great time to celebrate those sweet, round, slightly greasy baked treats."

Representing New Jersey is a little spot in Hoboken called "Baking Mama."

The shop is run by Tina Rivera, who began baking in 1994 just before her first son was born. She had been working in a bank and in her downtime, picked up something new: Baking.

"Through the years, I’ve made hundreds of deformed macarons, burnt cookies, super-mushy cupcakes, tilting cakes, and more," she writes on her website.

"If you learn how to bake, all you have to do is bake. No excuses, that’s the only way to learn. There are no shortcuts."

Rivera doesn't use secret ingredients or ancient hidden family recipes. Instead, she says she focuses on "quality, patience, passion, faith and a dash of creativity."

Baking Mama is located at 88 Hudson St., in Hoboken. Her cookies go for about $1.75 a piece.

Click here for the complete list by Yelp.

