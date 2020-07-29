Cucharamama In Hoboken Shutters After 16 Years

Cucharamama in Hoboken has closed.

The 3rd and Clinton Street has been serving artisanal South American cuisine for 16 years.

Chef Maricel Presilla was named "Best Chef Mid-Atlantic" by the prestigious James Beard Foundation -- making her the first NJ female chef to have received such distinction.

A GoFundMe page for Cucharamama staff members out of work due COVID-19 was launched March 24, and had raised more than $10,000 in four months.

Cucharamama's last day in business was Saturday.

“To our amazing community, dedicated customers, family, friends and staff: We are heartbroken to announce the closing of Cucharamama," the restaurant said on Instagra.

"We had hoped to be able to reopen but due to recent developments that option is no longer visible. Thank you for letting us serve you for the last 16 years. We will miss you ❤️."

The owners' other restaurant Zafra, around the corner, closed last December.

