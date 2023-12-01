Burglar Who Stole $14K In Tools From Cars Busted In Bayonne: Police

Jayson Ruiz committed his first burglary on Saturday, Oct. 7, breaking a vehicle's side window and removing $5,000 worth of tools while the car was parked at West 56th Street and Avenue C, police said.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Ruiz broke a vehicle's side window and removed $1,500 worth of uninstalled audio equipment from a car parked at West 56th Street and JFK Boulevard, police said.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Ruiz broke a vehicle's side window and removed a toolbox valued at $200 from a car parked at West 33rd Street, police said. Later that day, Ruiz broke another side window and removed $3,000 worth of tools from a car parked at West 33rd Street, police said.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Ruiz broke a vehicle's side window and removed $5,000 worth of tools from a car parked at 31st Street and Broadway, police said.

Police said Ruiz was selling the stolen goods and possessed an imitation firearm. Ruiz was charged with five counts of burglary, five counts of theft, four counts of criminal mischief, dealing in stolen property, and possession of an imitation firearm, police said.

