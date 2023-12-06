Brothers Close Jersey City Restaurant: 'Difficult Decision Not Made Lightly'

Just Beclaws, which opened in 2015 at 280 1st St., will close on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Brothers Francis and Nambinh Tran shared the news with "mixed emotions," and cited market factors among the reasons for their closing. Click here for the full statement from the Tran brothers.

Francis and Nambinh said they were introduced to the restaurant industry when their family opened “Miss Saigon” in Jersey City more than 20 years ago.

"The brothers wanted to offer locals and visitors the family-style dinner experience they enjoyed growing up in a down-to-earth setting," the Just Beclaws website reads.

"The menu features Southern cuisine with a Vietnamese influence that is literally finger-licking good. Located in the heart of downtown Jersey City, come on in for an impromptu, indulgent seafood feast…just because!"

Customers were sad to see the restaurant go.

"Can I just get one more crab leg before you go ?????? 😢😢😢" one said. "this hurts but I pray the next journey will be an even greater one ☝️…"

"You having a terrible day and on of your favorite restaurants post this lmao Jesus what I do to you?" another added.

