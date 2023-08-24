Bodies Found In Jersey City Parking Garage: Preliminary Cause Of Death Revealed

Police believe that the two males found just after 7:40 a.m. at 270 Magnolia Avenue overdosed, according to city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.

The garage is located behind the Lowe's Jersey City theater in Journal Square.

Two pellet guns and drug paraphernalia were found on both victims, who appeared to be in their late 20s or early 30s, Wallace-Scalcione said.

However, the investigation remains ongoing and the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

