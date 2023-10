On Sunday, Sept. 10, Bransky stole an electric bicycle from a porch on West 9th Street after cutting a chain that secured the bicycle, police said. On Thursday, Sept. 28, Bransky removed two tool boxes from a parked vehicle on 43rd Street and Avenue E.

Bransky was charged with two counts of theft and one count of burglary, police said. He was also charged with possession of narcotics, police said.

