Best Friends' Hot Chicken Franchise Expands With New Kearny Location

Dave's Hot Chicken, the popular fast casual Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, will be opening in Kearny Commons, owned by Urban Edge Properties, next year in a 2,316 square foot space, Urban Edge announced.

Dave's has a location in Wayne and will be opening one soon in Ocean Township.

Although Dave's is known for its hot chicken, which comes in hot, extra hot, and reaper varieties, diners can pick chicken without the mouth-scorching heat. Options include no spice, lite mild, mild, and medium. Sides include fries, cheese fries, and mac n' cheese.

Dave's Hot Chicken was started by three friends with $900 in East Hollywood, Calif. six years ago.

The trio set out to create "the juiciest and most tender imaginable" chicken smothered with Dave's unique mix of spices, according to their website. Investors include Drake, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Strahan.

An exact opening date has not yet been set.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.