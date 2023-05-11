Beloved Jersey City Grocery Store Clerk, Roberto Adames, 42

Adames was born in Queens, but spent most of his life in Jersey City, where he was known as one of the best grocery store clerks in the city, his obituary reads. He loved music and spending time with his family and friends, according to his obituary.

Adames is survived by his parents, Lorenzo and Maria, his children, Jasiah, Christian and Rosmely, and his siblings, Alex and Melissa.

A funeral was held Friday, May 5 at Riotto Funeral Home and Creation Company in Jersey City. He was buried at Bayview Cemetery in Jersey City.

