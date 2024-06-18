Bayonne Sports Icon Marty Reed Dies At 76

Reed was involved in youth sports for more than 60 years and was a "walking encyclopedia" who remembered every player from Little League and PAL basketball, going back to the 60s, his obituary reads.

He was a regular fixture at Little League games, working the scoreboard and telling stories, and at PAL basketball games, he always greeted people as they arrived, according to his obituary.

Every August, Reed went to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA, where he would buy a new jersey of one of the teams, his obituary reads, and even got a team from Australia to come to Bayonne for several games.

A day before his passing, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced Little League Stadium would be renamed Marty Reed Volunteer Stadium,

A graduate of Bayonne High School in 1968, Reed worked as a courier for an investment firm in New York, according to his obituary. As his health declined, Reed never lost his passion for baseball, asking about the results of games the day before he died, his obituary reads.

A fundraiser has been set up to provide Reed with a memorial. As of Tuesday, June 18, more than $7,800 has been raised.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home in Bayonne.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

