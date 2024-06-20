Fair 92°

Bayonne Pair Arrested For Selling Cocaine, Illegal Firearm

Two men were arrested in Bayonne on Tuesday, June 18 and charged with dealing cocaine, marijuana and pills, authorities said.

Bayonne Police Department

 Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

Giovanny Alfaro and Jamie Juarez-Castillo, both 23, were arrested on Avenue C in Bayonne and found to be in possession of  more than 180 grams of suspected cocaine, more than three pounds of suspected marijuana, multiple quantities of Alprazolam and Oxycodone pills and more than $3,000 in suspected proceeds from narcotics transactions, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

During the course of the investigation, numerous transactions were conducted with an undercover officer which included the sale of illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm, Suarez said.

Alfaro and Juarez-Castillo were hit with numerous charges, including intent to distribute and possession, unlawful possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child and money laundering, Suarez said.

