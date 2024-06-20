Bayonne Pair Arrested For Selling Cocaine, Illegal Firearm

Giovanny Alfaro and Jamie Juarez-Castillo, both 23, were arrested on Avenue C in Bayonne and found to be in possession of more than 180 grams of suspected cocaine, more than three pounds of suspected marijuana, multiple quantities of Alprazolam and Oxycodone pills and more than $3,000 in suspected proceeds from narcotics transactions, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

During the course of the investigation, numerous transactions were conducted with an undercover officer which included the sale of illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm, Suarez said.

Alfaro and Juarez-Castillo were hit with numerous charges, including intent to distribute and possession, unlawful possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child and money laundering, Suarez said.

