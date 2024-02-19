Fair 35°

Bayonne Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Dies In Jail: Officials

A man accused of killing his daughter died in the Hudson County Correctional Facility last week, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE
Cecilia Levine
Errol Brown, 52, of Bayonne, collapsed inside of his cell at the county jail on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Officers and onsite medical personnel rendered aid to Brown, who was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Brown was arrested mid-June 2023, and charged with murder after shooting his daughter, Keyanna Brown at 331 Avenue E., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

In accordance with guidelines by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the NJOAG was immediately notified. The NJOAG designated the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as the independent investigator to investigate the matter as it is an in-custody death. 

The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

