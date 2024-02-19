Bayonne Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Dies In Jail: Officials

Errol Brown, 52, of Bayonne, collapsed inside of his cell at the county jail on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Officers and onsite medical personnel rendered aid to Brown, who was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Brown was arrested mid-June 2023, and charged with murder after shooting his daughter, Keyanna Brown at 331 Avenue E., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

In accordance with guidelines by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the NJOAG was immediately notified. The NJOAG designated the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as the independent investigator to investigate the matter as it is an in-custody death.

The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.