Attempted Homicide: Juveniles Arrested In Hoboken Shooting, Police Say

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 11:58 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Jackson Street and found three shell casings, Hoboken police said. Soon after, Jersey City police found four men matching the description of the suspects and arrested all four, including the two juveniles, on weapons charges, police said.

After further investigation, the two juveniles were charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and multiple weapons offenses, police said. They were released into the custody of their guardians, pending a juvenile court date, police said.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.