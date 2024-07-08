Armed Guttenberg Teen Gave Police Fake Name: Police

Officers had apprehended Miguel Palma after he was wanted on an active warrant for a theft, Guttenberg police said in a release. During their on-scene investigation, officers discovered a loaded handgun inside Palma's handgun, police said.

Palma was hit with multiple weapons charges and also charged with possessing prescription drugs and controlled dangerous substances, police said. He was also charged with hindering his apprehension for giving police a fake name, offices said.

Palma was lodged at the Hudson County Correctional Facility, police said.

