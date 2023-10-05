Additional Charges Filed Against Driver In Fatal Route 1 & 9 Crash That Killed 21-Year-Old

Melo was charged with aggravated manslaughter, reckless manslaughter and assault by auto, Suarez said. He was originally charged with death by auto, Suarez said. The 22-year-old was behind the wheel of the 2018 Audi that collided with a tractor trailer on the Routes 1 & 9 North ramp at Route 139 West on Friday, Sept. 1, Suarez said. Melo was originally arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, Sept. 7, Suarez said. The Audi was found on its roof with extensive damage, Suarez said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Daniella Rosario, of Bloomfield, and formerly of Paramus and Haledon, ultimately died, while two other passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, Suarez said.

"Daniella was the brightest light that ever walked into any room," her father Daniel wrote. "She had the kindest soul that anyone has ever met. If you’ve ever met her you know instantly just how funny, caring, and light hearted she was. She just slayed too hard for this world."

