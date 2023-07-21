$74K Worth Of Fentanyl, Cocaine: Four Busted In Secaucus

Franklin Rodriguez-Liberto, a 40-year-old Jersey City resident, Richard Pena-Rodriguez, a 37-year-old Union City resident, Steven Reyes, a 44-year-old North Bergen resident and Christopher Delacruz, a 24-year-old New York resident were arrested following an investigation from April to July where $65,000 worth of cocaine and $9,000 worth of fentanyl were seized, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The four were charged with numerous counts of possession with intent to distribute and were transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending their first court appearance, Suarez said.

