18-Year-Old Stabbed Dead In Jersey City

Naseer Munroe was found with a stab wound to the torso on Duncan Avenue and Wilmont Street, around 8:55 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Munroe was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.