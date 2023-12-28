18-Year-Old Shot In Head By Boy In Jersey City: Prosecutor

Angel Guzman, a Jersey City resident, arrived at Jersey City Medical Center in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 p.m., Suarez said.

An investigation revealed Guzman was shot in the head inside a residence on Ocean Avenue in Jersey City, Suarez said. The 17-year-old was charged as a juvenile with aggravated manslaughter and multiple weapons offenses, Suarez said.

A fundraiser has been launched to assist Guzman's family with funeral expenses. As of Thursday, Dec. 28, more than $3,600 has been raised.

