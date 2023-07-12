Fair 91°

SHARE

18-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Boy At Weehawken High School: Prosecutors

An 18-year-old girl was arrested and charged with committing sex crimes on an 13-year-old boy at Weehawken High School multiple times, authorities said.

Weehawken High School
Weehawken High School Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

The girl, who is not being identified, was arrested on Tuesday, July 11, by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

She was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, Suarez said. She was arrested at her home in Weehawken and transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending her first court appearance, Suarez said, 

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE