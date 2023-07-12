18-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Boy At Weehawken High School: Prosecutors

The girl, who is not being identified, was arrested on Tuesday, July 11, by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

She was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, Suarez said. She was arrested at her home in Weehawken and transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending her first court appearance, Suarez said,

