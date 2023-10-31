16-Year-Old Tossed Fireworks At Jersey City Police: Authorities

At 3 a.m., police found 150 people at Harbor and Industrial Drive refusing to move their vehicles, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said. A large group approached police while screaming obscenities and refusing to leave, Wallace-Scalfione said.

One member of the group, the 16-year-old, discharged fireworks and then jumped on top of a vehicle before attempting to flee the scene, Wallace-Scalfione said. The 16-year-old was apprehended following a pursuit, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Two officers were injured, Wallace-Scalfione said. One officer complained of pain to his knees, left wrist and left elbow while another officer complained of pain to his lower back, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The 16-year-old was charged with multiple counts of aggravated arrest, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

