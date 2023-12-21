16-Year-Old Arrested For Stabbing 18-Year-Old In Jersey City: Prosecutors

On Friday, Dec. 15 at 8:55 p.m., Jersey City Police responded to a stabbing at Duncan Avenue and Wilmont Street, where they found Naseer Munroe, with a stab wound to the torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Munroe was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after 10 p.m., Suarez said.

The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with murder and multiple weapons offenses, Suarez said. He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office in Secaucus, Suarez said.

