10-Year Minimum Awaits Repeat Child Porn Collector Caught With 1,300 Files At Newark Airport

Christopher Carvajal, 30, most recently of North Bergen, had 900 videos and more than 400 images of child sex -- some of it involving infants or toddlers -- on his iPhone when Homeland Security Investigations seized him at Newark Airport last year.

It also contained messages in which Carvajal "discussed his desire for sexual encounters with young children," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Rather than risk a much more lengthy sentence if he were convicted at a trial, Carvajal took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to child porn possession on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Carvajal -- who is listed in criminal records as a fully naturalized U.S. citizen -- will receive somewhere between a mandatory 10-year minimum federal prison term for repeat offenders and a maximum 20-year term when he's sentenced in U.S. District Court in Newark on May 22.

He'll have to serve all of it, too, because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Carvajal was living in Palisades Park when an investigation by the FBI and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Computer Crimes Unit led to his arrest in 2014 for having child porn on his home computer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.