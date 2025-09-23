Zillow Hit With Class Action Over ‘Hidden Fees’ That Drove Up Home Prices, Lawsuit Says

The complaint, filed Sept. 19 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington (attached), claims Zillow routed buyers to Zillow-affiliated “Flex” agents while concealing hefty back-end referral fees of up to 40% of the agent’s commission. These “Hidden Zillow Fees” were allegedly never disclosed to buyers or sellers.

The lawsuit alleges the potential class is massive. “The Class members are so numerous that individual joinder of all its members is impracticable,” the complaint says, estimating that “at least tens of thousands of members” may be affected.

Lead plaintiff Alucard Taylor of Portland, Oregon, said he used a Zillow agent in 2022, believing he was contacting the listing agent, and unknowingly paid inflated costs as a result.

“Zillow is well aware of the potential for ill-gotten gains in this space and has sought to play fast and loose when real people’s basic need of housing is on the table,” Steve Berman, a lead attorney on the lawsuit, told Reuters.

Seattle-based Zillow pushed back in a statement as reported by Reuters, saying it will defend against the claims and calling the lawsuit “a fundamental misrepresentation of how the company operates.” Zillow added that it stands by its “long held belief that buyers and sellers deserve to have the choice to work with an agent who is committed to their best interests and only represents them.”

Daily Voice has reached out to Zillow directly for comment.

The lawsuit seeks damages, disgorgement of profits, and an injunction blocking Zillow from continuing the alleged practices.

