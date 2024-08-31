Your Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Expect Sporadic Storms Before Sunny Skies

The National Weather Service says Saturday, Aug. 31 will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible around 6 p.m.

"Humidity levels will build ahead of that front on Saturday and as that occurs, the risk of showers and thunderstorms will increase," AccuWeather says.

Temps could reach 87 along the mid-Atlantic but will be closer to 80 in the North.

Sunday, Sept. 1 will be rainy, but won't be a washout, with several breaks in between rounds of rain, the NWS said. Temps will be about the same Sunday as they were on Saturday.

Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2) is looking like an idyllic late-summer day, with sunny skies and temps in the high 70s.

