Mostly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

Would-Be Sex Assault Victim Fights Off Attacker On Bathroom Floor At Shops At Riverside: Cops

A 30-year-old New Milford man has been arrested after an attempted sex assault at the Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, authorities said.

The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack.

The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Craig Herbert followed the victim into a restroom at the Hackensack Avenue and Route 4 shopping center and shoved her to the floor, where he tried sexually assaulting her on Friday, July 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The woman was able to fight off Herbert before calling 9-1-1, Musella said. Herbert was captured on surveillance footage and later identified, then tracked down by police, according to the prosecutor.

Herbert was charged with second-degree attempted sexual assault, third-degree criminal restraint, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and the disorderly persons offense of simple assault, according to Musella.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE