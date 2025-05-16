Mostly Cloudy with Haze 70°

Winds Up To 70 MPH, Hail, Lightning Expected In NJ, PA: Here's The Timing

Flash flooding is slamming parts of New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania Friday, May 16, with more severe weather possible on Saturday, forecasters say.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued in New Jersey/Pennsylvania.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

At 11:32 a.m., the National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a Flash Flood Warning after Doppler radar showed rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour. Some areas have already recorded an inch of rain.

“Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms,” the NWS said. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. for the following counties:

  • In New Jersey: Southwestern Mercer, Northwestern Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Northeastern Salem
  • In Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Delaware, Southeastern Montgomery, and Southeastern Bucks

Flooding is expected on small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other low-lying spots.

Cities impacted include: Trenton, Camden, Burlington, Gloucester City, Ewing, Philadelphia, Bensalem, Chester, Bristol, and Yeadon.

“Turn around… don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS warned. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

In addition to the flood warning, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of central and southern New Jersey until 5:00 p.m. Friday. Counties included are Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, and Warren.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service says another round of severe thunderstorms is possible on Saturday, with damaging winds as the main threat.

