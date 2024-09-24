White Powder In Suspicious Envelope Brings HazMat Team To Bergen County Plaza

Firefighters were called to 1 Bergen County Plaza around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, where they were told a letter containing some type of white powder had been delivered, they said.

Firefighters isolated several employees who potentially were exposed and awaited the arrival of a Hazmat team. The team examined the envelope and tested its contents, which turned out to be "nothing hazardous," firefighters said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

