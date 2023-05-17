White Manna Again Tops List Of Best Burgers

The Hackensack eatery on Hackensack Avenue made a list complied by the staff at Tasting Table. The website praised White Manna for its "food service excellence and efficiency at its absolute peak."

The sliders are cooked to "greasy perfection," and the Tasting Table recommends asking for onions, as "their sweetness and slight crunch elevate already great burgers into legendary ones."

White Manna was recently named by Readers Digest as having the best burger in New Jersey.

