WEATHER ALERT: High Winds, Low Humidity Could Fuel Weekend Brush Fires

Any brush fires this weekend could carry added trouble because of dry conditions, low humidity and the high winds that have been battering New Jersey, forecasters warn.

Conditions for a quick-spreading brush fire are "favorable" throughout the day Saturday from the northwest corner of New Jersey to southern Essex County, the National Weather Service reported Friday.

Winds that are expected at 10 to 15 miles and hour, with gusts up to 25mph, combined with relative humidity below 25 percent could combine to create problems if a brush or wild fire ignites.

The National Weather Service's "fire weather watch" means "critical fire weather conditions" are forecast.

