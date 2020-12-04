Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Paterson Multi-Family House Fire Displaces 16 On Easter Morning
Weather

Tie Everything Down: Dangerous Winds Headed Our Way, Weather Service Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NWS forecast for Monday.
NWS forecast for Monday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Dangerous winds will pummel nearly all of New Jersey and Rockland County on Monday, the National Weather Service warned.

A high wind watch was issued Sunday for all but the state's northwest corner, with a sustained speed of 20 to 30 miles an hour -- and guests as high as 60 mph -- expected.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," the NWS warned. "Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for wide profile vehicles."

It also urged New Jerseyans to "fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds."

The "powerhouse" storm that began sweeping across Texas and the Southern Plains on Saturday was expected to bring possible tornadoes to the Gulf states along with the intense weather forecast for the Northeast.

"Wind is going to be a big issue Monday, first from the south and later from the southwest and west as a cold front approaches," meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

"Weather conditions will improve somewhat Tuesday into Wednesday, though it will remain chilly for this time of year," he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.