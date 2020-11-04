'Powerhouse' Storm Headed Our Way

Intense thunderstorms that began sweeping across Texas and the Southern Plains on Saturday are expected to bring possible tornadoes to the Gulf states and intense weather to the Northeast late Easter Sunday, meteorologists warn.

"This storm is impressive," New York-area meteorologist Joe Cioffi said. "A powerhouse."

Much of Easter Sunday in our area will be pleasant, though cloudy, as the gusty winds of the past few days finally die down.

"It will feel much better outside," with temperatures pushing toward 60, Cioffi said Saturday.

The trouble starts with rain Sunday night and continuing into Monday afternoon, with the risk of severe thunderstorms, he said.

"Wind is going to be a big issue Monday, first from the south and later from the southwest and west as a cold front approaches," Cioffi said.

"Weather conditions will improve somewhat Tuesday into Wednesday, though it will remain chilly for this time of year," he said.

