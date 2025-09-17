Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt tied for the top spot in Week 1 with scores of 15 out of 20. Irwin and partner Witney Carson wowed with a jive to “Born To Be Wild” that racked up 3.6 million TikTok views, while Leavitt and Mark Ballas earned their 15 with a tango to “Golden” from "K-Pop Demon Hunters."

At the other end of the leaderboard, Corey Feldman and Andy Richter stumbled. Feldman’s tango with Jenna Johnson to “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me” and Richter’s cha cha with Emma Slater to “Hold On, I’m Coming” both landed at the bottom with 9 points apiece.

The rest of the pack fell in between:

Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik — Salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny — 12/20

Hilaria Baldwin & Gleb Savchenko — Cha Cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez — 14/20

Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa — Salsa to “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé — 10/20

Baron Davis & Britt Stewart — Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer — 10/20

Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy — Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears — 13/20

Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach — Cha Cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis — 10/20

Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov — Tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson — 12/20

Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten — Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha — 12/20

Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold — Tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga — 10/20

Lauren Jauregui & Brandon Armstrong — Tango to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande — 13/20

The judges — Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough — kept scores tight, with only six points separating the best from the worst. Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough emceed the night as fans cheered on their favorites for a shot at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Irwin, whose sister Bindi won her season in 2015, immediately became a fan favorite. As one TikTok commenter put it: “This was truly life altering!! THE POINTED TOES!?!? If he doesn’t win I may cry.”

