Watch Brand-New ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Trailer: Can You Spot NJ Locales In Netflix Sandler Sequel?

A new, longer trailer for "Happy Gilmore 2" dropped this weekend. Watch it below.

A shorter teaser trailer for the film was released in March.

The Adam Sandler sequel was filmed all over New Jersey, with scenes shot in Kearny, Morristown, Montclair, Hackettstown, Verona, and Hackensack.

The movie is jam-packed with stars, including Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, Travis Kielce, and more.

The film will premiere on Netflix on July 25.

The sequel brings Sandler back in his iconic role as the temperamental hockey-player-turned-golfer. While plot details are still under wraps, the trailer shows Sandler back on the green — and back in action.

The original "Happy Gilmore" became a cult classic after its 1996 release. Fans can expect more signature one-liners, over-the-top showdowns, and Jersey street scenes disguised as golf course chaos.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.