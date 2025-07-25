Vote Now: North Jersey's Top 10 Ice Cream Shops

Poll Where Is The Best Ice Cream In North Jersey? Goffle Creamery, Hawthorne Van Dyk's, Ridgewood Cliff's, Ledgewood Curly's, Riverdale Applegate Farm, Montclair Francy's, Bergenfield Guernsey Crest, Paterson Ice Cream on Grand, Englewood Ernie's, Mahwah Conrad's, Westwood Submit Vote View Results Current Results Where Is The Best Ice Cream In North Jersey? Goffle Creamery, Hawthorne 0%

We tallied the results and narrowed them down to the 10 most-mentioned local favorites, spanning Bergen, Passaic, Essex, and Morris counties.

Now it’s time to vote for the shop that deserves the title of Best Ice Cream in North Jersey.

Meet The Finalists:

Conrad's, Westwood

Goffle Creamery, Hawthorne

Cliff’s, Ledgewood

Curly’s, Riverdale

Ernie’s Ice Cream Stand, Mahwah

Applegate Farm, Montclair

Ice Cream on Grand, Englewood

Van Dyk’s, Ridgewood

Guernsey Crest, Paterson

Francy’s, Bergenfield

Poll closes Aug. 3, at 6:30 a.m. Vote now — and may the best scoop win.

This poll is for North Jersey only. A separate Jersey Shore edition is coming soon — so stay tuned.

