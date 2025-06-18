Vinny Unveils AI Girlfriend — And She Looks Awfully Familiar

MTV's "Jersey Shore" star used artificial intelligence to generate the mystery woman, then posted a video kissing her.

The reel hit 5 million views in just one day, and fans immediately noticed something familiar about the AI brunette.

“Yo even AI knows it's supposed to be Angelina 😂😂😂,” one commenter wrote. Others chimed in with: “Just marry Angelina already 😂🙌.”

Vinny responded on his Instagram story, teasing: “Imagine what happens when it’s a real girlfriend.”

The AI stunt comes as the "Jersey Shore" cast continues filming and fueling fan theories about Vinny’s longtime will-they-won’t-they friendship with Angelina Pivarnick.

