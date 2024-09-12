Video Shows Bon Jovi Talk Would-Be Bridge Jumper Off Ledge In Nashville

Bon Jovi had been filming a music video for his song "People's House" on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge when he spotted the woman standing on a ledge of the bridge Tuesday evening, Sept. 10, multiple news outlets are reporting.

The MNPD shared the video of what happened next.

The "Livin' On A Prayer" singer and a woman on his team are seen approaching the woman and then pulling him to safety on the bridge where they stay with them.

Then, Bon Jovi wraps his arms around her.

A police spokesperson tells CNN that the woman was hospitalized for evaluation.

Bon Jovi launched the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation in 2006, which works "to break the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness through developing partnerships, creating programs and providing grant funding to support innovative community benefit organizations," its website says.

The rocker hasn't released any official statement since the encounter.

