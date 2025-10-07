Two Hospitalized After Driver Runs Red Light, Crashes Near Hackensack Costco: Police

The collision happened around 3:23 p.m., at the Kansas Street intersection, Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

According to DeWitt, one vehicle was facing south on River Street, attempting to turn left into the Costco entrance with a green arrow, when a northbound vehicle ran a red light and hit it head-on, according to DeWitt.

Two occupants in the turning vehicle were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, DeWitt said. One reported hip pain, and the other had chest pain. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

