Trailer Drops For Sydney Sweeney Thriller ‘The Housemaid,’ Filmed Across NJ

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for "The Housemaid," a thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried that filmed at some of the area’s most recognizable spots.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in "The Housemaid," filming in Ridgewood.

 Photo Credit: Jay Dixit/Elena Ternovaja

THE HOUSEMAID – in theaters December 19, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Lionsgate Movies
Cecilia Levine
Directed by Paul Feig, the movie follows Millie (Sweeney), a struggling woman who takes a job as a housemaid for an elite couple, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), according to IMDB. 

What begins as a new start quickly spirals into dark, dangerous twists. 

The screenplay is adapted from Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel by Rebecca Sonnenshine. It's set to hit theaters on Dec. 19.

And locals may recognize more than just the stars on screen. According to NJ Advance Media, "The Housemaid" filmed at Cinelease Stages in Jersey City, Green Way Markets on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood, and Rutt’s Hut in Clifton — the hot dog joint famous for its “rippers.”

In Montclair, production took over Lackawanna Station, DanceWorks Studios on Grove Street, and Rosedale Cemetery on Orange Road. In Newark, scenes were filmed at Four Gateway Center. Morris County locations included The Peck School in Morristown, The Madison Hotel, and Saint Elizabeth University’s Santa Maria Hall.

