'Total Sh*tshow:' Wawa Implements New Gas Policy, Customers Sound Off

The new rule, which appears to have gone into effect Monday, June 2, applies to all gas transactions, whether paying with cash, credit, debit or gift card, a company spokeswoman confirmed to NJ Advance Media.

Cash customers in particular are feeling the change. Instead of filling up and paying after, they now have to specify an exact dollar amount ahead of time. If the tank fills before hitting that amount, they’ll receive change.

TikTok user @the_resilientfriend posted a warning Monday saying, “When you select your pump [on the app], the very next screen at the top gives you the option to choose your amount of gas—so you have to do that going forward.”

Reddit users didn’t hold back. “Wawa has moved to a prepay model for gas with cash now,” one wrote. “According to what I’m hearing, it’s a total sh*tshow.”

The change appears to stem from one common frustration: gas theft. “Yes. A**holes stealing gas ruined it for the rest of us,” one user commented. “Oh well.”

Wawa did not respond to Daily Voice's inquiry as of press time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.