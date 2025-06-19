Tornado Risk, 70 MPH Winds, 100° Heat: NJ Braces for Explosive Weather Outbreak (Timing)

High temperatures in the low 90s, paired with tropical humidity, could push the heat index to 100 degrees across much of the state, especially south of I-78, according to the Mount Holly Forecast Office. Conditions are expected to peak Thursday, June 19, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"High temperatures in the low 90s combined with high humidity will lead to heat indices reaching 95–100 degrees," forecasters said in the latest alert. "Drink plenty of water and spend time in air conditioning or shade."

But it’s not just the heat — scattered severe thunderstorms are likely during the evening commute and beyond, with damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, frequent lightning, large hail, and an isolated tornado possible, officials said.

The Storm Prediction Center places most of New Jersey in a Level 2 (Slight Risk) to Level 3 (Enhanced Risk) zone for severe weather. That includes major population centers like Newark, Trenton, New Brunswick, Camden, and the Jersey Shore.

"The tornado risk is low but not zero," meteorologists said. "Damaging straight-line winds are the main severe weather threat."

Timing:

Storm window: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (moving west to east)

Heat peak: Afternoon to early evening

Today’s Forecast (Thursday, Juneteenth):

High: 89°F

Afternoon: Showers and storms likely after 3 p.m., with strong wind gusts and heavy rain possible

Tonight: More storms before 9 p.m., then scattered showers through 11 p.m.

Chance of rain: 70 percent

Tomorrow (Friday):

Sunny and cooler, high near 83°F

Friday night: Partly cloudy, low 63°F

A prolonged heat wave may return as soon as Sunday and last into next week, the National Weather Service added. Overnight lows may remain muggy, offering little relief.

