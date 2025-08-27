America’s 50 Wealthiest Suburbs Ranked: East Coast Enclaves Dominate The List

A new GOBankingRates report finds that New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia communities are holding their own (and then some) among the country’s priciest and most prosperous addresses.

For the second year in a row, Scarsdale, NY wore the crown. The leafy Westchester enclave boasts an average household income of $601,193 in 2023 — up 2.2 percent from the year before — and home values pushing past $1.2 million.

Not far behind was Rye, NY, where the average household brings in $421,259 and home prices have jumped 4.4 percent to nearly $1.9 million.

New Jersey made a strong showing:

Tenafly (Rank 26): $306,103 average income, $1,277,783 home value.

Summit (Rank 28): $304,408 average income, $1,340,832 home value.

Westfield (Rank 33): $297,367 average income, $1,237,808 home value.

Ridgewood (Rank 41): $288,861 average income, $1,174,405 home value.

Connecticut’s Greenwich (Rank 34) also cracked the top tier with an average income of $297,081 and home values topping $2.4 million.

The Washington, D.C., suburbs also packed a punch:

McLean, VA (Rank 12): $364,591 average income, $1,741,410 home value.

Potomac, MD (Rank 27): $304,509 average income, $1,417,246 home value.

Bethesda, MD (Rank 38): $290,678 average income, $1,334,020 home value.

Vienna, VA (Rank 45): $273,768 average income, $1,206,800 home value.

These Beltway communities are known for luxury estates, high-powered residents, and real estate values that rival any in the nation.

National Top Five

Scarsdale, NY – $601,193 average income, $1,207,528 home value

Rye, NY – $421,259 average income, $1,875,248 home value

West University Place, TX – $409,677 average income, $982,834 home value

Los Altos, CA – $403,512 average income, $4,562,702 home value

Alamo, CA – $403,334 average income, $2,550,706 home value

Researchers analyzed suburbs with at least 5,000 households using U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey and Zillow’s Home Value Index for May 2025. To qualify, communities had to be part of a metro area but not the principal city.

Click here for the complete rankings from GOBanking.

